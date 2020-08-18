Moon and opposition leader may hold 1-on-1 meeting

Senior secretary to the president for political affairs Choi Jae-sung. Yonhap



President Moon Jae-in could meet with Kim Chong-in, the interim leader of the main opposition United Future Party, in a one-on-one meeting if necessary, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.



Kim, whose party earlier rejected the offer, told reporters that he is open to meeting Moon if the agenda and format of the meeting are satisfactory.



Moon’s senior political affairs secretary Choi Jae-sung on Tuesday welcomed Kim’s remarks and said he hoped talks could begin soon between the presidential office and the opposition party on the agenda and format of the meeting.



Choi revealed earlier that he had conveyed Moon’s offer to meet with the opposition leader but the offer was rejected.



Denying the statement, the main opposition said no meeting was ever proposed formally and that Choi had only mentioned a meeting in passing.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)