SsangYong Motor reinforces Middle East sales channels

A view of SsangYong Motor’s showroom in Kuwait (SsangYong Motor)
SsangYong Motor has established a new sales network for the Middle East as part of its reinforcement of overseas operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm said Tuesday.
It will open a store in Baghdad, Iraq, within the month, after opening a showroom in Kuwait on Aug. 10.
The company explained the decision is part of its efforts to prepare for the post-pandemic market.
“As the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 prolongs, we are reassessing the overall sales environment and strengthening sales competitiveness, rather than focusing on an immediate sales increase,” the company said in a statement.
Instead of holding full-fledged opening ceremonies, the automaker said it would focus on social media and online marketing as well as newspaper ads to expand its brand awareness for the time being.
SsangYong has also previously moved its UK office from Luton to Swindon, from which it said will bring about a more effective distribution service given its close location to the Port of Bristol.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)