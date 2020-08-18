 Back To Top
Business

Kumho Tire supplies tires for popular small SUVs

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 18, 2020 - 15:53       Updated : Aug 18, 2020 - 15:53
Kia Seltos with Kumho Tire Majesti 9 (TA 91) (Kumho Tire)
Kia Seltos with Kumho Tire Majesti 9 (TA 91) (Kumho Tire)


Kumho Tire has retained its No. 1 spot in domestic sales by supplying tires for new small sport utility vehicles, the tire maker said Tuesday.

Currently, small SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity in South Korea’s auto market with their reasonable price and good performance.

Kumho Tire said it has recently supplied new tires to the majority of the popular compact SUVs, including Renault Samsung XM3 and Kia Motors Seltos.

Kia Seltos’ 16- and 17-inch wheels and Renault Samsung XM3’s 16- and 18-inch wheels are equipped with Kumho Tire’s flagship tire Solus TA31.

TA31 is a product with low noise that enhances wear and driving performance. It has sizes ranging from 14 to 18 inches and is designed to achieve optimal performance, taking into account the characteristics of large, medium, and small cars, Kumho said.

Kumho’s Solus TA91 Majesti 9 installed on Kia Seltos’ 18-inch wheel is high performance premium product. Majesti 9 enhances ride quality and quietness and has applied high-tech new materials to maximize ride quality and braking performance, the tire maker said.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)


