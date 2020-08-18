 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

School reopening to face hurdles due to coronavirus spread: Moon

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2020 - 14:45       Updated : Aug 18, 2020 - 14:45
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that full-fledged reopening of schools across South Korea will most likely be disrupted due to the new COVID-19 clusters centered in the Seoul metropolitan area.

"With a surge in confirmed patients in the capital area, we are moving closer towards a critical juncture which will decide the success or failure of our quarantine efforts," Moon said during a videoconference with regional education superintendents held at Changdeok Girls' Middle School in central Seoul.

The president noted, "A speedy full-fledged reopening of schools was our goal but setbacks seem unavoidable depending on regions and situations."

The comments were made as South Korea has reported a drastic surge in new COVID-19 infections since late last week. On Tuesday, the country reported 246 additional cases, which is a five-month high. Nearly 1,000 people tested positive over the past five days.

Moon added that the government will do its utmost to support quarantine efforts by individual schools and protect the health and safety of students.

"Those working in the education field must again brace for what may come," the president said, asking for local school authorities to thoroughly prepare for fall semester reopening.

In early June, South Korea completed its phased school reopening scheme despite anxieties over a new wave of COVID-19 infections in Seoul and adjacent cities. With local transmissions seemingly in control as of early last week, a large number of schools had planned on requiring daily attendance by students starting in the fall semester.

But after the government raised social distancing guidelines in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province up one notch to "Level 2" on Saturday, schools in the region are now required to operate at under one-third capacity in terms of attendees to reduce student density and prevent in-classroom transmissions. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114