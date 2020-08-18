S-Oil to use gas stations as electric bike-sharing hub

An Elecle electric bike is parked in front of an S-Oil gas station. (S-Oil)





S-Oil said Tuesday it will utilize idle spaces at gas stations to establish an electric bike-sharing hub to provide parking, charging and maintenance services.



According to the South Korean refiner, it will collaborate with electric bike-sharing app Elecle and open an “Elecle Zone” at gas stations where users can return electric bikes after use.



S-Oil will expand the partnership with Elecle by adding charging and maintenance services. It is also planning similar services to electric scooters.



“In step with the fast-growing personal mobility market, S-Oil aims to develop a mobility hub with Elecle, which has some 150,000 users,” a company official said.



S-Oil has been testing an Elecle Zone at its gas station in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul since last August and will introduce Elecle Zones to other cities such as Sejong, Bucheon and Gimpo.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)