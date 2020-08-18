[Newsmaker] Pastor Jun under fire for improper mask-wearing on way to hospital

Jun Kwang-hoon is photographed not wearing his mask properly while walking toward an ambulance waiting to take him to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment, near his residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)



Public anger toward Jun Kwang-hoon, the conservative pastor at the center of a sprawling COVID-19 outbreak, intensified Tuesday when he was seen improperly wearing a face mask even as he was taken to a hospital for treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus.



In photos taken and revealed Monday, Jun is seen wearing a mask on his chin, with his mouth and nose uncovered, as he talks on his phone while walking toward the vehicle that would take him to the Seoul Medical Center for treatment. Another photo shows him using his phone inside the vehicle, again with the mask not covering his mouth or nose.



Jun, pastor of the Seoul-based Sarang Jeil Church, tested positive for the coronavirus Monday after attending a mass Liberation Day rally in central Seoul on Saturday. His wife and secretary also tested positive, according to health authorities.



Jun, wearing a mask that does not cover his mouth or nose, is seated inside an ambulance before being taken to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. (Yonhap)