 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] Seongdong-gu most popular among home buyers in 30s

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 19, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Aug 19, 2020 - 11:01




Over half of the apartment purchases in Seoul’s Seongdong-gu and Jung-gu in June this year were made by people in their 30s or younger, an analysis by real estate service provider Zigbang showed.

Zigbang, which used data from the Korea Appraisal Board, also said those in their 30s were the most active in apartment transactions that took place during the month. Those in their 30s made up 36.1 percent of all apartment purchasers, followed by those in their 40s (27.8 percent) and those in their 50s (18.8 percent).

Zigbang said people who had held off on home purchases appeared to have decided to “jump the gun” as apartment prices continue to soar while real estate regulations become stricter.

Seongdong-gu, traditionally an industrial district, is now a popular spot for the younger generation with a number of hip cafes, pubs and restaurants. Another advantage is its proximity to key business districts such as Euljiro and Gangnam.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114