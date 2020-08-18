[Monitor] Seongdong-gu most popular among home buyers in 30s

Over half of the apartment purchases in Seoul’s Seongdong-gu and Jung-gu in June this year were made by people in their 30s or younger, an analysis by real estate service provider Zigbang showed.Zigbang, which used data from the Korea Appraisal Board, also said those in their 30s were the most active in apartment transactions that took place during the month. Those in their 30s made up 36.1 percent of all apartment purchasers, followed by those in their 40s (27.8 percent) and those in their 50s (18.8 percent).Zigbang said people who had held off on home purchases appeared to have decided to “jump the gun” as apartment prices continue to soar while real estate regulations become stricter.Seongdong-gu, traditionally an industrial district, is now a popular spot for the younger generation with a number of hip cafes, pubs and restaurants. Another advantage is its proximity to key business districts such as Euljiro and Gangnam.