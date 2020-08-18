 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Memorial service for ex-President Kim Dae-jung held amid virus resurgence

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2020 - 11:33       Updated : Aug 18, 2020 - 11:33
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea had an official ceremony Tuesday to commemorate former President Kim Dae-jung, who died 11 years ago, with senior government officials and ruling and opposition party leaders in attendance.

The memorial service was held at Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, where he is entombed, as the country is struggling to curb the rapid spread of the new coronavirus cases.

Participating dignitaries included Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun; National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug; Lee Hae-chan, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party; and Kim Chong-in, interim leader of the main opposition United Future Party.

This year's memorial service for Kim, who served as the nation's president from 1998-2003 and received the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to improve inter-Korean relations under the "sunshine policy," was open to a limited number of invitees due to virus concerns.

Politicians present at the ceremony remained masked while being seated apart at arm's length from one another throughout the event.

The National Assembly speaker paid tribute to Kim's dedication as a leading figure behind South Korea's hard-won democratization as well as the national leader who helped lead the country out of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.

"Eleven years after his death, history holds the president's excellent leadership in reverence ... even more than while he was alive," Park noted. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114