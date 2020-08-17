 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
World

Amazon France withdraws ads for child-like sex dolls

By AFP
Published : Aug 17, 2020 - 22:11       Updated : Aug 17, 2020 - 22:11

(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)
    
   PARIS - Amazon France has withdrawn advertisements for child-like sex dolls from its website after an online outcry, the French government said Monday.

    The French AIVI anti-paedophilia movement alerted authorities on Twitter over the weekend, prompting widespread outrage on social media.

    Screengrabs of some of the dolls, shared in an online campaign accusing Amazon of facilitating paedophilia, show some of the dolls on offer: likenesses  of pre-pubescent girls with descriptions such as "realistic", "virgin" and "flat-chested" for "maximum pleasure."

    The links reported by AIVI no longer worked on Monday.

    "Following the alerts of associations, which I thank, I asked (Amazon France) to stop the marketing on their platform of sex dolls in the likeness of children," Adrien Taquet, France's junior minister in charge of child protection, tweeted on Monday.

    The company reacted "immediately", he said, and committed itself to "remain vigilant".

    "Banishing child crime from our society is everyone's responsibility," added Taquet.

    In a statement to AFP, Amazon affirmed that "the protection of children and adolescents is a priority for us.

    "All vendor partners are required to follow our sales policies and any infringement results in the application of appropriate measures, including the potential deletion of the vendor's account".

    AIVI pointed out this was not the first time that child sex dolls had been found on Amazon, referring to a case in Britain in 2018. (AFP)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114