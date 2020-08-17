 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] 1 in 4 parental leave takers are dads: data

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 18, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Aug 18, 2020 - 10:00




One in 4 parents who took parental leave in the first half of the year were fathers, data showed, as more men opted to stay home to take care of their children when schools closed in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The number of men who went on parental leave in the January-June period reached 14,857, accounting for 24.7 percent of 60,206 parental leave takers in the private sector, according to the data from the Labor Ministry. The data excludes public servants and teachers.

The figure has been rising each year, coming in at 16.9 percent in the first half of 2018 and 20.7 percent in the same period in 2019. (Yonhap)





