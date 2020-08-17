Former COVID-19 patients can donate plasma at Red Cross centers

Korean Red Cross
People in South Korea who have recovered from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease, can donate their blood plasma at Red Cross centers across the country starting next month.
The Korean Red Cross said Monday that former patients can donate plasma at 21 of its centers in the capital region and in Gangwon Province as soon as Monday. The organization’s chapters in the rest of the country will begin accepting such donations Sept. 7.
The collected plasma will be used in clinical trials toward a potential treatment for COVID-19, one of which is being run by a local pharma company together with the National Institute of Health.
Plasma from people who have recovered may contain antibodies, which are proteins that can fight infection. This plasma can be transfused into people who are still ill to help them develop their own immune responses to the disease.
There is no solid evidence to date that show plasma from people who have had COVID-19 can help other patients recover. Studies are still underway to get that proof.
As of Friday, 1,182 survivors here have come forward to donate their plasma, of whom 872 have delivered.
By Kim Arin
