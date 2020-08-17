Three-digit infections force IT giants return to telecommuting



Leading technology firms in Korea are returning to remote working systems, as the country saw triple-digit increases of new virus cases for a fourth straight day Monday.



SK Telecom, Korea’s No. 1 mobile carrier by market share, said Monday that it notified all staff and executives to work from home until Aug. 23 and provided specific guidelines on how to prevent infections.



“Reschedule every face-to-face activity including meetings and gatherings. During telecommuting, refrain from going outside and never visit enclosed or crowded spaces. Please consult with your superior first if you must come in to office,” the notification said.



KT also said Monday it will start telecommuting from Tuesday to Sunday for employees who work in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and Busan.



Other major firms have already raised their guard.



Kakao, operator of the country’s top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, returned to telecommuting indefinitely from Friday as a precautionary measure.



Naver, operator of the local No. 1 internet portal, allowed employees to come into the office two days a week and work the remaining three days from home beginning last week.



Nexon, the country’s leading game company, restarted telecommuting on Monday, just a week after it had returned to a normal work schedule, requiring employees to report to office three days a week and work two days from home.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)