National

S. Korea to offer AI classes as part of regular curriculum in high school

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2020 - 13:35       Updated : Aug 17, 2020 - 13:35
(Yonhap)

High school students in South Korea will be given the choice to take artificial intelligence classes as early as the second semester of next year, according to the education ministry on Monday.

In an administrative notice, the education ministry announced its plans to introduce two artificial intelligence (AI) courses as electives in the high school curriculum.

This marks the first time the country will adopt AI courses as part of its regular school curriculum.

Under the new scheme, high school students in their second and third grades can choose to take an introductory course on AI or AI mathematics among other elective subjects.

If the ministry's scheme goes as planned, the courses will likely be adopted in the second semester of 2021, considering that the publication and review of new textbooks usually takes up to a year.

First year students will be allowed to sign up for AI classes when they move up to the 11th grade in 2022. (Yonhap)
