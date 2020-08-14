 Back To Top
Business

Kim Jae-shin appointed as FTC vice chairman

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 14, 2020 - 20:08       Updated : Aug 14, 2020 - 20:08
Kim Jae-shin (Yonhap)

Kim Jae-shin, secretary-general of Fair Trade Commission, has been appointed by Cheong Wa Dae as the vice chairman of the antitrust government agency on Friday.

It was part of the presidential office’s reshuffle of vice minister-level officials.

Kim, who started his career at FTC after passing the civil service exam in 1990, is said to be an expert on policymaking regarding business practices.

He served at various bureaus, including planning and coordination, business trade policy, cartel investigation. Serving as the director general of competition policy bureau, he led the country’s first reform of the Fair Trade Act 2018, assisting then FTC chief Kim Sang-jo.

Born in 1968, Kim graduated from Sungkyunkwan University to major in economics.

He also received a master’s degree at KDI School of Public Policy and Management here and Michigan State University in the US, followed by a law doctorate from Chung-Ang University.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
