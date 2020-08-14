New book reveals Kim Jong-un’s deep bond with Trump

President Donald Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) (AP-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un described his friendship with President Donald Trump as something out of a “fantasy film” in one of 25 letters they exchanged, American publishers Simon & Schuster said Wednesday, adding that the letters will be disclosed in an upcoming book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward.
The book titled “Rage,” due out next month, will reveal details of the Trump-Kim letters that have never been made public before, and offer insights into the Trump administration, including his “moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest,” according to the publishing firm.
Trump and Kim exchanged letters, but exactly how many they wrote to each other is not clearly known. Trump once made public a letter Kim sent him on Twitter, a month after the Singapore summit held in June 2018.
Trump described the letter as “beautiful” and that he “fell in love” with Kim.
