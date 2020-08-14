Fire breaks out at LG Chem plant in Ulsan

(Yonhap)
A fire broke out at a warehouse outside LG Chem’s plant in Onsan, Ulsan on Friday morning, which was put out an hour later.
A flare-up was noticed at around 10:50 a.m., thought to have been from spontaneous combustion of crop protection agent materials, according to the company.
No casualties were reported and people who were evacuated from the area, including workers on the site and residents, are safe.
Following the incident, some media outlets reported there was leakage of chemical substances. But the company said chemicals had not been detected, citing the Environment Ministry’s emergency operation center.
LG Chem said some 100 staff work at its Onsan plant, which produces materials for medicines and crop protection agents.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
