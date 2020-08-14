‘The New Mutants’ to hit theaters in Sept.

“The New Mutants” poster (Walt Disney Co. Korea)
Walt Disney Co. Korea on Thursday confirmed that Marvel’s horror-superhero film “The New Mutants” will hit theaters in South Korea next month.
The distributor has not announced the specific release date.
“The New Mutants” was scheduled to open here in April this year, but was forced to postpone the plan due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
An extension of the “X-Men” franchise, “The New Mutants” is about young mutants, involving characters who were not introduced before. They are locked up in a secret facility since they were considering dangerous due to the lack of ability to control their special powers.
The highly-anticipated film feature Maisie Williams, known for his role in hit TV series “Game of Thrones” and Anya-Taylor Joy, who is known for her role in movie “Split,” and Charlie Heaton, who played Jonathan Byers in Netflix original “Stranger Things,” among others.
The movie is based on an original graphic novel published in 1982 by Marvel Comics and directed by Josh Boone, who also directed movies like “Stuck in Love” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”
Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co. Korea also announced on Tuesday that its live-action remake of the animated film “Mulan” will be coming to big screens here in September.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)