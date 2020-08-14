Hyundai Rotem teams up with Ulsan city for hydrogen-powered tram project

(Hyundai Rotem)
Hyundai Rotem, a train-making subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, said on Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ulsan Metropolitan City to build a hydrogen fuel cell tram for a demonstration project.
The project will see the company roll out a hydrogen-powered tram and build a fueling station and a railway depot for a railway spanning 4.6 kilometers connecting Taehwagang Station and Ulsanhang Station in Ulsan – a line that has been left abandoned.
Ulsan city will provide administrative cooperation and help secure train routes for the project, as part of efforts to make the city a global hydrogen powerhouse.
Hydrogen-powered trams are thought to cost less and be more eco-friendly.
Since last year, Hyundai Rotem has been working together with Hyundai Motor to develop hydrogen-powered trams with plans to create a performance test platform vehicle.
“Through the MOU with Ulsan, which has been chosen as a city of hydrogen, we expect the commercialization of hydrogen-powered trams to speed up at home,” an official at the company said.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)