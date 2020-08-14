 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Kona Electric sets new travel range of over 1,000 km

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 14, 2020 - 16:42       Updated : Aug 14, 2020 - 16:42
Hyundai Kona Electric (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Kona Electric (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor said Friday its electric compact sports utility vehicle Kona Electric succeeded in driving over 1,000 kilometers on a single battery charge, setting a new range record for electric vehicles.

The auto maker said it had conducted a test run of three Kona Electric vehicles, the company‘s pure electric car brand, at EuroSpeedway Lausitzring, a racing circuit located in northeast Germany from July 22 to 24.

Each of the three vehicles went 1,026 kilometers, 1,024.1 km and 1,018.7 km respectively, and drove for 35 hours straight by switching the drivers, the company explained. The average speed of the three cars was between 29 and 31 kilometers per hour, Hyundai said.

The company also said it has set a new record for its 64 kiloWatt-hour battery capacity, with power consumption figures coming out to 6.28, 6.25 and 6.24 kWhour per 100 kilometers, well below the standard value of 14.7 kWh per 100 km determined by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

“With this test, the Kona Electric confirmed what many of our customers already know: it is a reliably efficient and eco-friendly lifestyle SUV that is practical for everyday use,” Jürgen Keller, the managing director of Hyundai Motor Deutschland GmbH.

“Customers driving the Kona Electric or other Hyundai EVs can expect to drive long distances without recharging or feeling range anxiety.”

All vehicles used in the test were factory-spec and unmodified. But to avail the power solely for propulsion, the company said all vehicles had the air conditioning and entertainment systems turned off. Only the daytime running lights remained on to comply with the legal requirements for road traffic.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
