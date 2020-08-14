Moon names Cheong Wa Dae secretary as vice foreign minister

Choi Jong-kun (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in tapped Choi Jong-kun, a key Cheong Wa Dae aide, as new vice foreign minister Friday, according to Moon's office.



Choi has served as secretary for peace planning at Cheong Wa Dae's national security office. He is known as one of the major players in Moon's drive for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Choi, a former Yonsei University professor of political science and international studies, has expertise in the diplomatic and security field, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.



Choi is an official with experience related to diplomacy on the United States and denuclearization of North Korea, Kang added.



"He's expected to smoothly carry out the policy task of (realizing) 'dignified diplomacy leading international cooperation,'" the spokesman said.



Moon also nominated Lee Kang-seop, vice head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, to lead the ministry in a vice ministerial post.



The president also picked seven new vice ministerial officials. (Yonhap)