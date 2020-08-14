 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Gyeonggi governor emerges as front-runner in poll of presidential hopefuls

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 14, 2020 - 11:13       Updated : Aug 14, 2020 - 13:34
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has surpassed Democratic Party Rep. Lee Nak-yon for the first time in a popularity poll of South Korea's prospective presidential candidates, pollster Gallup Korea said Friday.

In a Gallup survey of 1,001 adults nationwide conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, Gov. Lee was favored by 19 percent of respondents, beating out his political rival Rep. Lee, who obtained support from 17 percent.

The governor's endorsement rate rose by 6 percentage points from the previous month, whereas the lawmaker's rate dived by 7 percentage points, Gallup said.

Gallup said it asked the pollees to pick their favorite presidential hopeful without presenting candidate names.

Rep. Lee, who formerly served as prime minister, had held onto the top post in surveys of presidential hopefuls for seven months but was overtaken by Gov. Lee for the first time, Gallup said.

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl remained in third place with a popularity rate of 9 percent, while former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who heads the minor People's Party, and independent lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo garnered support from 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively, the pollster noted.

By region, Gov. Lee is the most popular prospective presidential candidate in the Seoul metropolitan area, the central regions of Daejeon and Chungcheong provinces, and the southeastern regions of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. Rep. Lee is overwhelmingly popular in the southwestern regions of Gwangju and South Jeolla Province and maintains a lead in Busan and the surrounding South Gyeongsang Province.

By sex, male respondents (25 percent) favored Gov. Lee, and female respondents (18 percent) preferred Rep. Lee. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

"Despite the reversed endorsement rates of the two Lees, it's still difficult to determine who is dominant, as presidential candidates are usually elected through intra-party competition. Rep. Lee is ahead of his rivals among Democratic Party supporters, while the two show similar popularity rates of around 30 percent among liberals," said a Gallup Korea official. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114