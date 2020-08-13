 Back To Top
Life&Style

Closed road reborn as world’s longest box car race track

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : Aug 16, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 16, 2020 - 16:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A road on a closed national highway in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, reopened as Hoengseong Luge, a 2.4-kilometer-long track for racing unmotorized carts down -- also known as luge in korea.

Hoengseong invested 2.7 billion won ($2.3 million) in crafting the tourist destination out of part of the National Route 42, which is closed. It is the first such track in South Korea to be constructed and operated under a local government.

A recent investigation done by Korea Consumer Agency showed that Hoenseong Luge’s carts are safe for use, while hazardous substances were found on carts at nine other tracks in the country.

Taking its local name from the winter sport played on an ice track, luge has grown in popularity in Korea, with 14 tracks already operating nationwide.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
