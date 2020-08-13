Unity brings Doosan's construction sites into VR

Unity Technologies Korea’s Country Manager Kim In-suk (left) and Doosan Infracore Vice President Lee Dong-wook pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understading to use Unity’s game engine for checking the safety of Doosan’s construction sites inside virtual reality. (Unity)
Unity said Thursday its game engine will check the safety of Doosan’s construction sites inside virtual reality.
Unity Technologies Korea signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean machinery manufacturer Doosan Infracore to verify the safety of construction sites by running a simulation inside a virtual reality built by Unity’s game engine.
“Based on Unity’s game engine, the simulator will allow Doosan Infracore to accurately predict potential variables that can emerge at real-life construction sites,” said Unity Technologies Korea’s Country Manager Kim In-suk.
Unity’s “Digital Twin” technology can duplicate the actual physical factors of construction sites where heavy machineries are being used and allow Doosan to detect potential accidents or design errors by running a simulator.
This is the first case of a Korean machinery manufacturer partnering with a game engine company, according to Unity.
Unity is currently expanding its game engine’s application to automotive, transportation and manufacturing sectors. In January, Unity and Samsung Heavy Industries signed an MOU to replace conventional 2D blueprints for shipbuilding with 3D modeling using Unity’s game engine.
