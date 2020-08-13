 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Another soldier tests positive for new coronavirus; total at 80

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 13, 2020 - 11:38       Updated : Aug 13, 2020 - 11:46
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

An Army soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus after working at a train station near Seoul to help with the government's anti-virus efforts, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The private first class was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday in a test required to exit the two-week isolation following his service at the Gwangmyeong station, south of Seoul, last month, according to officials.

Other service members who worked with the infected soldier have all tested negative so far.

Authorities are working to determine the exact route of his infection.

The case brought the total caseload among the military population to 80.

About 500 service members, including 57 medical personnel, are currently mobilized for anti-virus efforts.

Separately, a draftee was sent to hospital Wednesday after testing positive at an Army training center in Nonsan, 210 kilometers south of the capital. No additional cases were reported at the center.

The total number of service members in isolation stands at 84, and the military authorities have put another 865 in quarantine as a preventive measu

Nationwide, South Korea reported 56 new cases of the new virus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 14,770. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114