Starbucks Korea donates W200m to commemorate independence patriots

Starbucks Korea Chief Executive Song Ho-seop (second from right) delivers 100 million won to the Cultural Heritage Administration and the National Trust for Cultural Heritage. (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea said Thursday it has donated 200 million won ($168,900) to support preservation of independence cultural heritage and provide scholarships to the descendants of independence patriots.
As Saturday marks the country’s National Liberation Day, the coffee chain said it held a ceremony Thursday to deliver 100 million won to Cultural Heritage Administration and the National Trust for Cultural Heritage.
The funds will be used to purchase and preserve cultural heritage artifacts related to the independence movement.
Starbucks Korea also donated 100 million won to the Community Chest of Korea to provide college scholarships worth 2 million won to 50 college students, who are descendants of independence patriots.
For the scholarship donation, Starbucks Korea said it collected 60 million won from the profits made selling hibiscus-printed tumbler and mug it rolled out to celebrate the Independence Movement Day on March 1. The rest of the 40 million won was made from donations made by customers in the Community Chest of Korea’s collecting box placed in all Starbucks outlets.
The company said it has donated scholarships every year since 2015.
“It is an honor to deliver the scholarships, together with the customers, to the descendants of independence patriots to support their dreams,” Starbucks Korea CEO Song Ho-seop said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)