FCA Korea appoints Jake Aumann as new president

Fiat Chrysler Korea announced Wednesday that it has appointed Jake Aumann as its new president and managing director.
Aumann served as managing director of the automaker’s China branch for the past two years, successfully leading Alfa Romeo, a subsidiary auto brand, the company said. The new president will start his duties Monday.
Since joining FCA Group in 1999, Aumann gained work experience in various sectors in the company, including administration, change management, marketing, sales and network development, the company said.
He also worked in Asia for over seven years and was in charge of sales and marketing in major markets including South Korea, Japan and India, the company added.
Former FCA Korea chief Pablo Rosso was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)