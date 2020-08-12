McDonald’s Korea, Uniqlo support flood recovery efforts

McDonald's Korea logo
Foreign brands operating in South Korea are lending a helping hand to recovery efforts during the record-breaking monsoon season.
McDonald’s Korea said Wednesday it will donate burgers and drinks for 5,000 volunteers and soldiers who are working to combat the flood damage in provinces hit hardest by the heavy downpours.
The burger chain will distribute Big Mac burgers and drinks for those helping recovery efforts in seven regions including Cheorwon and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, Chungju and Cheonan in Chungcheong Province and Damyang, Gokseong and Gurye in South and North Jeolla Province.
“We hope to provide soldiers working to recover the flood damages with solid meals,” a McDonald’s Korea official said. “We also wish for a fast recovery so that everyone can return to their stable daily lives.”
FRL Korea, the operator of fashion brand Uniqlo, also said it is donating a recovery fund of 100 million won ($84,300) to Korea Disaster Relief Association.
The fund will be used to provide relief goods to victims in the regions and for restoration of facilities damaged due to floods.
“We hope those who have been uprooted from their homes and are facing difficulties will return to their everyday life, as quickly as possible,” a Uniqlo official said.
“Uniqlo will do its best to help out those facing difficulties.”
