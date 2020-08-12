McDonald’s Korea, Uniqlo support flood recovery efforts

McDonald's Korea logo



Foreign brands operating in South Korea are lending a helping hand to recovery efforts during the record-breaking monsoon season.



McDonald’s Korea said Wednesday it will donate burgers and drinks for 5,000 volunteers and soldiers who are working to combat the flood damage in provinces hit hardest by the heavy downpours.



The burger chain will distribute Big Mac burgers and drinks for those helping recovery efforts in seven regions including Cheorwon and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, Chungju and Cheonan in Chungcheong Province and Damyang, Gokseong and Gurye in South and North Jeolla Province.



“We hope to provide soldiers working to recover the flood damages with solid meals,” a McDonald’s Korea official said. “We also wish for a fast recovery so that everyone can return to their stable daily lives.”





