Facebook rushes to delete misinformation about COVID-19

(AFP-Yonhap)
Facebook deleted about 7 million posts in the second quarter that were deemed to contain misinformation about the novel coronavirus, the social media company said.
Content considered to contain false information on virus prevention and treatment made up a big portion of the deleted posts.
Facebook explained that its artificial intelligence monitoring technology greatly contributed to the massive deletions from April to June as the company moved to remote working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the system turned out to be less effective in filtering out violent content and content involving sexual exploitation, according to Facebook.
By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com
)