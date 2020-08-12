Personal story of ‘An Old Lady’ sends universal message

“An Old Lady” (Atnine Film)



During “An Old Lady,” the 69-year-old protagonist Shim Hyo-jung acknowledges that her story might make some people uncomfortable, but says it must be told, reminding us that “living” our lives, is not merely approaching an end to them.



While the upcoming film deals with the largely unexplored topic of sex crimes against the elderly, that is where the film starts, not what it centers on.



Hyo-jung is sexually abused by a 29-year-old male nurse’s aide while receiving physical therapy. When she reports this to the police, the young officers are overtly wary of her statements, wondering if she may be suffering from dementia. When no one seems to believe Hyo-jung, who has no family or friends, her roommate Dong-in is more than supportive, investigating the case and speaking to the suspect to persuade him to turn himself in.



“I was shocked after reading a column about sexual abuse of elderly women. It said that our society tends to deem seniors as asexual beings, and such stereotyping makes old women easy targets of sex crimes as they are weak and are less likely to report to the police,” director Lim Sun-ae said during a press premiere of the film at a local theater Tuesday.



Veteran actress Ye Su-jeong leads the film as Hyo-jung. Ye, along with other lead cast members Ki Joo-bong and Kim Jun-gyeong, attended Tuesday’s press event.



Rather than focusing on the assault case, the film shows how the elderly victim struggles to protect her dignity as she fights to prove herself. Although suffering from post-traumatic stress from the incident, Hyo-jung refuses to run away or break down.



“Although the topic was unfamiliar, I approached the script in a broader sense,” Ye said, adding that the personal aspect of life portrayed in the film fascinated her.



The Korean title of the film is “69,” the number the director chose to describe an age that hangs somewhere between middle-aged and elderly.



Such perspective is reflected in the film. Hyo-jung is an ardent swimmer and always dresses in neat and formal attire to avoid being seen merely as an “old woman.”



“Although what she is going through may come as disgraceful for Hyo-jung, I assumed she would have experienced worse pains than that in her life. Hyo-jung doesn’t seem like a person easily swayed by what happens to her, and I wanted the 69 years of her life to shadow over the film,” Ye, 65, said.







