Gyeongbokgung tours bring flavor of Joseon

Two events will be held at Gyeongbokgung this month to give visitors a literal taste of Joseon royal life.
First held in 2016, the Gyeongbokgung Starlight Tour includes a tasting of an everyday meal for the king and queen, traditional music performances and a guided tour of the grounds.
This year’s night tour begins at Heungnyemun Gate and offers an exclusive tour of the two halls--Jipgyeongdang and Hamhwadang -- which are normally not open to the public during the night tour.
The tour also includes a visit to Gyeonghoeru Pavilion -- a venue for state banquets during the Joseon era -- which is closed during normal operation hours.
Sisikgonggam at the Royal Kitchen Sojubang is a themed event that allows the participants to enjoy the taste of royal cuisine and dessert over a live performance. According to the Cultural Heritage Administration, the program was inspired by the way Joseon kings used to enjoy dinner and desserts.
The organizer added that it also prepared a docent tour of the Gyeongbokgung to take place after the desserts. This tour’s route also begins at Heungnyemun Gate and reaches Geunjeongjeon Hall like the Gyeongbokgung Starlight Tour, but does not include Jipgyeongdang and Hamhwadang.
Under strict quarantine guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors must go through temperature checks, sanitize their hands, wear masks and show QR codes, which are provided when online reservations are made.
The tickets for the two programs, which begin on Aug. 19, will be sold on the Auction Ticket website at ticket.auction.co.kr from 2 p.m. on Friday. Those who cannot make online reservations may call 1566-1369 to book tickets.
Each person is allowed to book up to two tickets and only 25 people will be allowed to participate in each program. Tickets for the Gyeongbokgung Starlight Tour cost 45,000 won to 50,000 won depending on the seat for the traditional performance.
Sisikgonggam at the Royal Kitchen Sojubang costs 20,000 won to 25,000 won.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)