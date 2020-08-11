 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Pandemic workday is 48 minutes longer and has more meetings

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 12, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Aug 12, 2020 - 10:00




Employees are logging longer hours, attending more meetings with more people and sending more emails.

From New York City to Tel Aviv, the telecommuting revolution has meant a lot more work, according to a study of 3.1 million people at more than 21,000 companies across 16 cities in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

The researchers compared employee behavior over two 8 week periods before and after COVID-19 lockdowns. Looking at email and meeting meta-data, the group calculated the workday lasted 48.5 minutes longer, the number of meetings increased about 13 percent and people sent an average of 1.4 more emails per day to their colleagues.

In a few cities, such as Los Angeles and Chicago, the average workday length returned to its pre-pandemic levels. But longer days persisted in New York City, San Jose and most of Europe well into May. (Bloomberg)





