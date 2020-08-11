[Herald Review] ‘Moving On’ like flicking through an old photo album

A scene from film “Moving On” (Greennaraemedia Co.)

It is strange how a film with no special plotline or incidents could resonate with so many people, making them plunge into their own memories.



Taking the words of actor Yang Heung-joo, who takes up the role of father Byeong-ki in the Korean indie film “Moving On,” watching the upcoming movie felt like flipping through an old photo album with yellowed corners that has the extraordinary power to bring back childhood memories fresh as if they were from yesterday.



“It made me recall warm memories that I had forgotten for a long time, and I’m hoping the film could also bring back such stories for our audiences,” Yang said during a press conference following a premiere event on Monday.



The film, which was honored with four awards at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, the nation’s most prestigious film event, was one of the most sensational indie flicks of last year. Helmed by rookie director Yoon Dan-bi, the film went onto grab the Bright Future award at this year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam.



“I feel empowered to see my film, which I made with the goal of telling an honest story, being shown to so many people. I feel like the film is walking its own path -- from Busan to Rotterdam -- living its own life,” Yoon said.



The film starts with a family of three -- father Byeong-ki, his daughter Ok-ju and son Dong-ju -- moving out of their home in Seoul and in with the two kids’ elderly grandfather on the outskirts of the capital. In a few days, Byeong-ki’s younger sister Mi-jung also settles in with them after deciding to divorce her husband. The old two-story house, where Byeong-ki and Mi-jung had once lived as children, once again becomes a new home for the two siblings.







