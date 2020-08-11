GS Group donates W1b to help victims of heavy rains



GS Group said Tuesday it has donated 1 billion won to the Community Chest of Korea to help victims affected by the recent heavy downpour in South Korea.



“We hope the donation will support those who suffered from heavy monsoon rains,” a company official said. “The group will continue its relief efforts.”



GS Group affiliates have been separately joining relief efforts to support recovery efforts.



GS Caltex last month delivered 100 million won worth relief kits to a local disaster relief organization, which included sleeping bags, masks and partition walls that victims can use at temporary shelters.



GS Retail last month also donated 1,000 bottles of water and food for victims in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)