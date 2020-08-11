Disney’s ‘Mulan’ confirms September cinema release in South Korea

“Mulan” poster for South Korea (Walt Disney Co. Korea)
Disney’s live-action remake of its animated film “Mulan” will be coming to South Korean big screens next month.
The film’s local distributor Walt Disney Co. Korea on Tuesday confirmed the film’s upcoming local release. The distributor did not state a specific release date for now.
The news comes around a week after Disney announced its decision to cancel the theatrical release of “Mulan” in the US and several other countries and instead debut the film on the company‘s Disney Plus streaming platform due to ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the film to postpone it release schedule several times this year. The film will be launched on the streaming service platform -- unavailable in South Korea for now -- on Sept. 4.
Based on the Chinese legend of female warrior Hua Mulan in the Northern and Southern dynasties period (386–581 AD), the film features Chinese star actress Liu Yifei in the titular role and also stars actors Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Jason Scott Lee, among others.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)