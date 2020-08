South Korea placed 28th and received a grade of C minus on Asher & Lyric’s Best Countries for Raising a Family in 2020.



The best country to raise a family was once again a Nordic country, Iceland, which got an A plus and a 1093.07 index score.



Norway ranked second, followed by Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg.



The study ranks 35 OECD nations in six categories: safety, happiness, cost, health, education and time.