 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Medytox publishes full text of USITC’s initial determination against Daewoong

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Aug 10, 2020 - 17:52       Updated : Aug 10, 2020 - 17:52
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Medytox on Monday released a file containing the full text of the US International Trade Commission’s initial determination against Daewoong in a trade dispute between the two South Korean pharmaceutical companies. The document is 274 pages long, and Medytox said it would allow individual readers to make their own judgments about the case.

Daewoong said last week that the ITC’s decision was groundless.

Medytox and Daewoong are embroiled in a high-profile battle over the former’s claim that the latter stole the former’s botulinum toxin strain.

The two have recently escalated their tit-for-tat, with each offering contrasting interpretations in response to the USITC’s initial determination.

The USITC has so far advised a 10-year sales ban on Daewoong’s botulinum neurotoxin product DWP-450, variably known as Jeuveau and Nabota, saying Daewoong misappropriated Medytox’s trade secrets.

The document contains exhaustive background information, and it also explains the USITC’s investigation methods and subsequent findings.

The document said the trade authority had determined that Medytox owned a specific botulinum toxin strain and that strain was indeed a trade secret.

“The staff agrees with complainants ... that the Medytox BTX strain is genetically distinguishable from other Hall A-hyper strains, and commercially valuable,” the determination said.

It also explained that from 1995 to late 2008, Daewoong had distributed Allergan’s Botox in Korea. Upon the termination of that contract, it said, Daewoong needed an alternative BTX product. During this time, the atmosphere at Daewoong was such that it pushed employees to “do anything” to resolve the issue, and it was around this period that former Medytox researcher Lee Byung-kook was approached with an offer to join Daewoong, the document said.

Daewoong, for its part, highlighted different portions of the determination in an effort to prove the trade commission guilty of “self-contradiction.”

Among the passages cited by Daewoong was: “In any event, while it is clear that Dr. BK Lee had access to Medytox’s strain, no evidence was presented to show when and how a specific quantity of Medytox’s strain went missing.”

Daewoong on Monday reiterated its opposition to what it called the USITC’s “biased” decision.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114