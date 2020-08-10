Patriotism-fueled equity fund ‘beat stock market’

President Moon Jae-in visits the headquarters of NH NongHyup Bank in August 2019 to join the NH-Amundi Victorious Korea Equity Fund. (Yonhap)
NH-Amundi Victorious Korea Equity Fund, a local stock-investing trust fund that handles private money for retail investors including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, has recorded a 56.1 percent return for a yearlong performance, fund manager NH-Amundi Asset Management said Monday.
Launched Aug. 14, 2019, the equity fund has beaten the stock market, the company added. Korea’s main bourse, the Kospi, rose 22.1 percent over the cited period.
The trust fund manages 123 billion won ($103.7 million) worth of assets, while its net asset value is 192 billion won. To date the fund manager has sold more than 400 billion won to some 30,000 retail investors, including lawmakers, governors and mayors as well as the president.
NH-Amundi Victorious Korea Equity Fund has garnered public recognition because its mission -- to help local manufacturers achieve supply chain independence -- has stirred a sense of patriotism among Korean retail investors. The trade restrictions imposed by Japan in July 2019 have impeded the production of Korean goods.
Upon its creation, NH-Amundi vowed to invest in listed shares of makers dedicated to equipment, components and materials to ensure the long-term independence of Korea’s semiconductor and secondary battery industries.
As of end-July, the fund was investing in 68 listed companies, with over 4 out of 10 being small and midsized part makers. The fund’s investment also went to large-cap stocks such as Korean market bellwether Samsung Electronics, internet firms Naver and Kakao, chipmaker SK hynix and chemical-to-battery maker LG Chem.
The fund manager NH-Amundi is a joint venture of NH Financial Group and France-based international investment firm Amundi Asset Management.
