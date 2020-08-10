 Back To Top
Business

‘Groundbreaking for Samsung’s 3rd memory plant imminent’

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Aug 10, 2020 - 14:30       Updated : Aug 10, 2020 - 14:34
The P2 line is under construction in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung Electronics)
The P2 line is under construction in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung Electronics)


Expectations are running high for the groundbreaking for Samsung  Electronics’ third memory plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, amid continuing uncertainties due to the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.

According to news reports on Monday, Samsung seems to be preparing to break ground for the so-called “P3” line in Pyeongtaek, which will be even larger than the existing P1 and P2 lines. Samsung had invested over 30 trillion won ($25.29 billion) in each of the two.

Some reports say Samsung is set to kick-start construction next month.

But the chipmaker denies the reports.

“The company is currently seeking approval from the Pyeongtaek City authorities for site maintenance work, and this might be seen as the preparation for an immediate start of the construction,” said a Samsung official.

Samsung has announced an additional investment in the P2 line to fund the establishment of extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment for DRAMs, but hasn’t yet officially disclosed its plans for the third line.

In the long run, Samsung plans to operate up to six memory plant lines at the Pyeongtaek campus, making the semiconductor manufacturing complex peerless in terms of size and output.

Samsung has asked the city to secure 250,000 tons of industrial water for additional plants, although the company declined to confirm how many lines would use that water.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
