Flood-battered N. Korea braces for more rain

North Korea is gearing up for another deluge of torrential rain this week, with its houses and rice fields already severely flooded.
“Heavy rain is expected through Sunday and Monday, with mid-level flood warnings issued for the Hwanghae provinces, Kaesong City and Kangwon Province,” the official Korea Central News Agency said Saturday, just a day after reporting on damage from earlier storms.
The Hwanghae and Kangwon provinces were the regions most affected by floods. Nearly 730 homes and 600 hectares of rice fields in Unpha County, North Hwanghae Province, south of the capital Pyongyang, were submerged in another blow to the regime grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and a flailing economy under international sanctions.
“Those regions – Hwanghae, Kangwon provinces and Kaesong City will see another round of torrential rain shortly,” the KCNA reported, quoting a senior official in charge of weather forecasts.
The cumulative rainfall in North Hwanghae Province in the first week of August was the third highest in the country at 373 millimeters, after Kaesong City and Kangwon Province, which topped the list at 423 millimeters
The North Korean military was mobilized to help the recovery in North Hwanghae Province, just days after leader Kim Jong-un made an unscheduled visit on Thursday and Friday.
He was shown to be encouraging the displaced residents there and instructing his party aides to prepare food and shelter, in pictures released by the KCNA, which reported that Kim ordered to provide displaced residents with grain from his own reserves.
North Korea has historically been vulnerable to flooding due to poor drainage, infrastructure and rampant deforestation, raising concerns about food security as rains pound the summer harvest season. Flood-stricken North Hwanghae Province is the country’s principal agricultural region.
At least 138 North Koreans died and 400 remained missing in 2016, after the country’s worst flooding in its history, according to data from the United Nations.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
