National

Death toll from heavy rain rises to 21

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 8, 2020 - 13:27       Updated : Aug 8, 2020 - 13:29

Cars are stranded on a flooded road in the southern city of Gwangju on Aug. 8, 2020. (Yonhap)
Cars are stranded on a flooded road in the southern city of Gwangju on Aug. 8, 2020. (Yonhap)



The death toll from weeklong heavy rains in South Korea rose to 21 on Saturday, officials said.

Eleven people went missing and seven were injured while more than 3,000 people were displaced, according to the national disaster control center and local governments.

Torrential rains have wrecked havoc across the country since last Saturday amid the prolonged monsoon season.

President Moon Jae-in on Friday designated seven devastated areas as special disaster zones, making them eligible for state support in recovery efforts.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said 20 people have died and 12 gone missing due to heavy rains as of 6 a.m. Saturday, as three more people were killed and two went missing on Friday night in a landslide that hit a village in Gokseong, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul.

Later on Saturday, one missing woman was pulled out from the debris but died at a hospital.

The death toll did not include the casualties from three capsized vessels at Uiam Dam in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, which left one dead and five missing on Thursday.

It was categorized as a marine accident.

A total of 3,059 people has been evacuated from their homes, a increase of more than 500 from the previous day.

A total of 8,246 cases of property damage was reported, up 2,084 cases, including 287 homes and 1,489 roads and bridges.

Repair work has been completed for 72.5 percent of the damage cases. The agency said 51 roads and five railways across the country were blocked as of Saturday morning.(Yonhap)

