Hip-pop artist Simon Dominic to perform at Sejong Center

Hip-pop artist Simon Dominic (AOMG)
Hip-pop artist Simon Dominic will be performing in the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts’ Sejong Grand Theater in central Seoul on Sept. 8.
The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts said it was special for a hip-pop artist to perform at the center, which usually holds classical music performances.
“Rapper Beenzino once performed in our concert hall as a guest singer, but other than that, no other hip-hop artist has performed at the Sejong Center,” the center said in a statement.
The concert will also be the center’s only pop music concert, the statement said.
Simon Dominic will perform his hits, “Simon Dominic,” “DAx4,” and “Pose” during the 70-minute concert.
Also, singer-songwriter Car, the garden will sing his songs “Home Sweet Home” and “Tree.”
The concert is held as part of the Sejong Center’s social responsibility project and all tickets are priced at 1,000 won. The project, which began in 2007, aims to provice diverse genres of performances.
Anyone can sign up for the tickets at website www.happy1000.sejongpac.or.kr starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Ticket winners will be announced at 3 p.m. on Aug. 18.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)