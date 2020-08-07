 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea best in responding to COVID-19 among OECD countries: PM

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Aug 7, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Aug 7, 2020 - 16:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday hailed the country’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing this year’s sustainable development report by a team of international experts that put the country at No. 1 among OECD countries.

“Such feedback (on Korea’s response to the pandemic) on a global forum is due to the dedication by our medical professionals and cooperation by members of the public,” he said at a pangovernmental meeting on the COVID-19 response Friday.

Published by Cambridge University Press, the Sustainable Development Report 2020 was written by lead author Jeffrey Sachs and a team of independent experts working at the Sustainable Development Solutions Network under the auspices of the UN secretary-general.

“Overall, South Korea tops this new index followed by Baltic countries and countries from the Asia Pacific region. By contrast, Western European countries and the United States were less successful in mitigating health and economic impacts from Covid-19,” the report said.

Chung also said that the country’s signature drive-thru COVID-19 testing system was adopted as a new work item proposal of the International Organization for Standardization, which he called a first step to making it an international standard.

However, the prime minister warned against letting guard down, citing new waves of COVID-19 infections worldwide after the easing of lockdowns.

On Friday, Korea reported 20 new cases from the day before, including nine locally transmitted cases, bringing the total caseload to 14,519, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114