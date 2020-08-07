LG Chem shares surge on rosy EV outlook, ranks fourth on Kospi



Share prices of LG Chem, Korea’s leading battery maker, jumped nearly 7 percent on Wednesday morning on expectations of rising demand for electric vehicles, ranking fourth in market capitalization in the nation’s securities market.



As of 10:45 a.m., LG Chem traded at 725,000 won ($611), up 6.62 percent from the previous trading day. At one point during the day, the price rose 11.47 percent to 758,000 won from a day earlier, hitting another record high.



LG Chem’s market value has surpassed 51 trillion won, up more than 3 trillion won from 48.28 trillion won the previous day. This propelled the firm above Samsung Biologics and Celltrion in the market, bringing it to fourth in the nation’s main bourse Kospi during the day.



At the same time, shares of other battery makers, such as Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, rose 3.51 percent and 10.40 percent, respectively.



Secondary battery parts and materials manufacturers, Posco Chemical (3.65 percent), Ecopro BM (3.99 percent) and Iljin Materials, (1.63 percent) also rose in the morning.



Hwang Sung-hyun, a researcher at Eugene Investment & Securities, said, “Based on the previous day’s closing price, the market capitalization of local EV battery makers are still undervalued compared to Chinese rival CATL.



“As electric vehicle-related industries expand valuation, the shares of those companies are expected to be revalued.”



The surge of Korean battery makers on the market also came amid news of Tesla abandoning plans to launch its unique energy storage systems -- Tesla Energy -- products in Korea due to difficulty in the certification processes.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)