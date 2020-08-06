Hanwha Life faces sanction over illegally supporting group’s duty-free business

Hanwha Life Insurance (Yonhap)
South Korea’s financial watchdog said Thursday it will hold a sanctions committee later this month concerning Hanwha Group’s insurance unit for financially supporting the conglomerate’s duty-free business.
According to the Financial Supervisory Service, Hanwha Life Insurance paid interior bills for Hanwha TimeWorld when it opened a duty-free shop at the 63 Building in Yeouido in Seoul in 2016. Hanwha Life owns the 63-story skyscraper. Hanwha Galleria TimeWorld is one of the major stakeholders controlling the insurance company, along with Hanwha Corp. and Hanwha Engineering and Construction. The duty-free unit holds 1.75 percent of shares in Hanwha Insurance, while Hanwha E&C holds a controlling stake of 25.09 percent.
The FSS conducted a comprehensive inspection on the insurer last year and reached the conclusion that the insurer had violated the insurance law that bans insurance companies from providing financial benefits to their major shareholders.
Authorities also found irregularities with Hanwha Insurance for paying less in death benefits to families of insurants who died by suicide due to mental disorders, processing the cases as deaths by general causes.
The FSS said in its preliminary notice that Hanwha Life could face an institutional warning -- a heavy penalty that prohibits troubled companies from launching new products or services for a year. In addition, should the sanction take effect, the insurer is banned from acquiring other firms.
The company denied offering illegitimate benefits to other affiliates and deliberately handing out less in death benefits to customers.
“(Hanwha Life Insurance) supported the opening of Hanwha Galleria’s duty-free shop, but the move is regarded as a common practice in the business circle. Also, the company has compensated for suicide-related losses with general death benefits so far,” an official said.
At the sanctions committee, the level of penalty will be decided. The four levels of FSS’ penalties targeted at an institution start from a disciplinary warning, escalating to an institutional warning, institutional caution or revocation of business permission.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)