Imported film distributors, local streaming platforms lock horns over payment system



South Korean video-streaming company Watcha released an official statement Wednesday evening in response to the pending termination of deals with the firm and two other domestic over-the-top service providers.



Earlier Wednesday, the Association of Korean Buyers and Distributors of Foreign Films announced that its members would stop providing content to Watcha, Wavve and Tving until the OTTs accepted a payment system that would return more royalties to the buyers and distributors. Under the envisioned system, users would pay to view individual films instead of accessing them through monthly subscription plans offered by the OTTs. The 14-member association said the decision was made during a public hearing among its members last month.



The content providers argue that the current payment system for subscription video on demand puts them at a disadvantage. Content providers are paid according to how many view counts their content receives in proportion to total view counts for all content on the platform. The number of views is not taken into consideration, and neither is the length of the content.



“While TV dramas and variety shows consist of several episodes that are less than an hour long, films are viewed only once -- each one running for two hours. It is unfair for the films to be rewarded based on overall view counts,” the association said in a statement, warning that such a system might mislead consumers into thinking films are not worth paying for.







The Association of Korean Buyers and Distributors of Foreign Films holds a hearing in July in Seoul. (AKBDFF)