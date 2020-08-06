 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Incheon Airport offers lower rent to house duty-free shops

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Aug 6, 2020 - 17:12       Updated : Aug 6, 2020 - 17:12
(IIAC)
(IIAC)
Incheon Airport said Thursday it has begun the bidding process to seek duty-free store operators in new rent deals, as it promised 30 percent lower rent prices than previously proposed to soften the blow from the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, Incheon International Airport Corp., the operator of the airport, explained it is seeking new business partners at Terminal 1, as previously signed contracts will start to expire from August.

The bidding process has been launched for six out of the eight duty-free business operation rights that remain available from the previous round of bidding in January, accounting for a total 33 stores.

The IIAC said it will also waive a “minimum guarantee fee” from the rent until businesses return to normal levels and pledged to reduce rents even post-pandemic in the event that the number of passengers falls by over 40 percent.

The contracts are five years long, with an option to renew for another five years.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114