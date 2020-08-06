New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in domestic infections

(Yonhap)



The number of new daily coronavirus cases in South Korea bounced back to above 40 on Thursday as domestic infections climbed up.



The country added 43 cases, raising the total caseload to 14,499, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



It marked the first time since July 29 that the daily rise in COVID-19 cases reached above 40.



Of the newly identified cases, 23 were domestic infections, reaching its highest level since July 25. The latest tally marked an uptick from 13 cases Tuesday and 15 cases Wednesday.



Locally transmitted cases also outnumbered imported cases for the first time in 13 days.



Of the local transmissions, 16 were from the greater Seoul area -- five in Seoul and 11 in Gyeonggi Province. The southeastern port city of Busan also reported three more COVID-19 cases.



Infections coming in from overseas have risen steadily by double-digit numbers for 42 consecutive days.



Of the 20 newly reported imported cases, six were detected at quarantine checkpoints at ports and airports.



By country, five cases were from the United States, followed by Russia with four and Uzbekistan with two.



The total number of imported cases in the country is now at 2,520.



The country reported no additional deaths, keeping the death toll at 302, according to the KCDC, with the mortality rate reaching 2.08 percent.



The number of patients fully cured of the virus reached 13,501, up 95 from the previous day, while 696 are currently under treatment, down 52 from a day earlier.



South Korea has carried out 1,606,487 tests since Jan. 3. (Yonhap)