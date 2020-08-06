Two S. Koreans suffer minor property damage in Lebanon explosion: Seoul ministry

(AP-Yonhap)



The homes of two South Koreans in Beirut were damaged in the massive deadly blast in the Lebanese city that killed at least 135 people and injured over 5,000, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.



"We have found that two of our nationals suffered partial damage to their houses," the ministry said, adding that no South Korean casualties have been reported so far.



The South Korean Embassy in Lebanon is mobilizing all available resources to find out if any other Koreans have been hurt or suffered damage, it said.



Tuesday's explosion in a waterfront warehouse occurred after large amounts of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, caught fire, according to news reports.



About 140 South Korean citizens are currently in the country. There are also about 280 South Korean troops deployed to conduct UN peacekeeping operations there. (Yonhap)