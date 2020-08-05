Mercedes-Benz Korea appoints Vice President Kim Jee-seop as interim CEO

Kim Jee-seop, interim President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea
Mercedes-Benz Korea said Wednesday it appointed Kim Jee-seop, vice president of customer services department, as interim president and CEO.
Bjorn Hauber, president of Mercedes-Benz Sweden and Denmark, was originally appointed as the president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea as of August 1, but could not take the position due to personal reasons, the automaker said.
Kim joined Mercedes-Benz Korea in 2002 through the Mercedes-Benz Global Asia Management Associate Program. He worked at the Daimler Australia/Pacific regional headquarters in 2003 and at the headquarters in Germany in 2004. In 2015, he was appointed as the vice president of customer services department.
"I feel a great sense of responsibility being appointed to such an important position. I will do my best to continuously provide our best products and services for local customers who have shown much support towards Mercedes-Benz,” Kim said.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)