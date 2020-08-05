 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Mercedes-Benz Korea appoints Vice President Kim Jee-seop as interim CEO

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 5, 2020 - 20:19       Updated : Aug 5, 2020 - 20:19


Kim Jee-seop, interim President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea
Kim Jee-seop, interim President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea


Mercedes-Benz Korea said Wednesday it appointed Kim Jee-seop, vice president of customer services department, as interim president and CEO.

Bjorn Hauber, president of Mercedes-Benz Sweden and Denmark, was originally appointed as the president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea as of August 1, but could not take the position due to personal reasons, the automaker said.

Kim joined Mercedes-Benz Korea in 2002 through the Mercedes-Benz Global Asia Management Associate Program. He worked at the Daimler Australia/Pacific regional headquarters in 2003 and at the headquarters in Germany in 2004. In 2015, he was appointed as the vice president of customer services department.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility being appointed to such an important position. I will do my best to continuously provide our best products and services for local customers who have shown much support towards Mercedes-Benz,” Kim said. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114