[Graphic News] Only one-third of disabled people in S. Korea had jobs in 2019









Only one-third of people with disabilities had jobs last year, data showed, underscoring the employment challenges facing disabled people.



The employment rate of disabled people stood at 34.9 percent in 2019, compared with the rate of 60.9 percent for the total population, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



By age, the employment rate of disabled people from 15 and 29 stood at 30.6 percent while that for people aged 30 to 39 stood at 53.4 percent.



As of 2018, 2.51 million people, or 5 percent of the total population, were registered as suffering from some kind of debilitating condition, according to the data. (Yonhap)







